The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 love story Sanam Teri Kasam has had to face a serious blow. Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, reputedly making a comeback to the film industry, has officially been dropped off for some controversial remarks against India. This recent development follows actor Harshvardhan Rane’s statement that he would not return for the sequel if Mawra were to continue in the project, which apparently triggered major casting changes.

Harshvardhan Rane’s Bold Decision

Harshvardhan Rane, who had worked with Mawra in the first film, clarified his stance on social media. The actor spoke about his disappointment with Mawra’s anti-India comments, which outraged many. He clarified that he would not proceed with Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if she were still on board with the project.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rane posted, “While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated.” His bold stance was a major catalyst in the final decision made by the filmmakers.

Directors Confirm Mawra Hocane’s Exit

In response to the growing controversy, director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have confirmed that Mawra Hocane will no longer be part of the sequel. The film directors responded to the controversy by saying that they could not support any actor who did not denounce terrorism.

As per NDTV, they said, “Terrorism of any kind, against any nation, state, or people must be condemned unequivocally. What’s even more disheartening in this case is the silence or worse, the statements of certain actors who have worked in India, received immense love, respect, and opportunity, yet failed to condemn such acts of terror against India. In fact, some have gone so far as to criticise India’s legitimate steps to fight terrorism. In light of this, we stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation first and always. Jai Hind.”

What’s Next for Sanam Teri Kasam 2?

With Mawra Hocane’s exit, the future of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 looks set to change. The original film’s re-release earlier this year brought unexpected success, making the sequel one of the most anticipated films. However, now, with this major cast shift, fans are left wondering about the project’s next steps.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Mawra Hocane Hits Back At Harshvardhan Rane, Calls His Sanam Teri Kasam 2 Exit Remark “A PR Statement To Get Attention”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News