Harnaaz Sandhu, who rose to prominence after being crowned Miss Universe in 2021, is quite active on social media. She often shares pictures and videos from her life on Instagram. The beauty recently shared a cooking video on her IG handle but netizens seemingly trolled her once again.

In the video, Harnaaz can be seen making jalebis, and she was dressed up in a white shirt, paired with hoop earrings and open tresses. Even though she was adorably gorgeous in the video and her fans cannot stop gushing over her beauty, some netizens criticised her due to her weight gain.

Harnaaz Sandhu has been dealing with celiac disease. Due to the disease, she cannot eat wheat flour and many other things hence her weight has shot up. The former Miss Universe has been facing a lot of unnecessary bullying. Now she is getting fat-shamed once again.

Watch the video below:

Soon after the video was out, netizens began to troll her. One user said, “Looking at you, you are not like Miss Universe, you are looking like Miss Worst day by day,” while another user commented, “Bohot mota ho geye ho aap Madam.” A third user commented, “They say too much jelebi khane me iska haalat aisa hogya.”

A fourth user said, “MAKE SALAD. Jalebi is an inflammation trigger and it’s creating insulin and weight issues for you. Promote health, not irresponsible indulgence.”

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu will be making her debut in Punjabi films Bai Ji Kuttange and right now she is facing legal action filed by Upasana Singh who is the producer of the film for breaching the contract of film promotion.

