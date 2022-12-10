Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan have been roaring all over the internet since its announcement and now the makers and its actors are dropping stills like baits for their fans, hyping up the expectations even more. A few days back, the team announced their first song from the film, Besharam Rang, will be out on 12th December; where Deepika was sizzling in a golden monokini, and on Saturday, she posted a photo of herself in a yellow bikini, which is fans go LOCO!

This movie will be marking the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika; it is one of the most anticipated films of the next year. But before that, we can at least paint our stories from this amazingly h*t picture of DP.

Deepika Padukone’s look from Pathaan sees the actress in a yellow bikini, where the actress is confidently flaunting her well-toned body. She is sporting back-brushed wet hair looking directly into the frame piercing us with that flirtatious gaze, probably looking at Shah Rukh. She took to her Instagram account to share the picture with the announcement of the upcoming song, which will be coming out on Monday at 11 am.

Her fans couldn’t wait to comment; some of the comments went like, “𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞🥵”, “The magic of yellow💛”, “Iloveyousooomuchhhhh 💙”, “You’re so damn pretty!!! 😍❤️”, “Aag ka gola samne hai or piche wala aadmi dhunp sek raha hai 🔥🤦🏻‍♂️”.

Before this, a picture of her in a golden monokini from the same song was also released but drew a comparison with Priyanka Chopra’s look from Dostana. Pathaan will be a thriller action drama and mark the comeback of SRK after the debacle of Zero in 2019. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry have always been a success at the box office, hence fans are hoping their magic doesn’t fizzle out this time. Pathaan is not the only film that will see DP in a glam avatar, her most glamorous self to date was seen in Cocktail!

Pathaan is all set to release on 25th January 2023! Do let us know what you think of DP’s look in the comment section and for more news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

