Esha Gupta is one of the Bollywood actresses who never shy away from taking bold steps. Be it on the camera or in fashion the diva often makes headlines for her sizzling and sartorial fashion choices. Time and again we have seen the actress setting social media on fire with her oh-so-hot photos. Every time she posts a photo of her stunning self, it goes viral in no time. There’s no denying Esha enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media.

Recently, she was in news for her latest web show Aashram 3 where she broke the internet with her bold scenes. As we talk about her fashion choices, we bring to you an interesting throwback piece about the actress that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Throwback to the time when Esha Gupta broke the web with her sultry pantsuit look and oh boy it can’t be described in words. In 2017, the Jannat actress left netizens perplexed when she stepped out wearing no bra. Yes, you heard that right! Esha was once snapped attending jewellery designer Mrinalini Chandra’s collection launch in Mumbai for which she decided to opt for a monochrome pantsuit which flaunted her busty cle*vage.

Esha Gupta looked sultry as she wore a double-breasted blazer and matching pants. She paired her look with a golden choker, purple statement rings and a chain in accessories. For makeup, she chose to go for bold lips with a dewy face, smokey eyes and highlighter which accentuated her look. She further tied her hair in a messy bun. She rounded off her look with black stilettos. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

While Esha Gupta sent monochromatic vibes, she even saved herself from having a major n*pslip. Flaunting her deep cleavage, she grabbed everyone’s attention for the right reasons.

