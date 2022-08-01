Miss India International 2007 winner Esha Gupta has been one of the most adored and s*xy divas in the Bollywood industry. While the actress does have a huge fan following, she also enjoys a social media fan following. While many appreciate the actress for showing her fitness routine on her social media accounts, some netizens are just there to troll the actress.

Talking about the same, recently the actress is making headlines after grabbing the attention of the netizens after uploading a workout video with Lord Shiva’s devotional song. Read to know more.

Recently, Esha Gupta took it to her social media handle on Instagram to show her flexibility in one of her workout clips. The video featured Esha Gupta wearing a sports bra – which showed an ample amount of her cl*avage and black shorts. While the video continues, we also see a guy doing a front flip over the actress’s head as she ends the video by getting up.

While some fans were showing their support to the actress for her workout regime, there were a few who did not appreciate the song chosen for the video. It was noted that Esha Gupta chose Rajan Mishra’s trending devotional song ‘Shiv Shiv’ for the video, and netizens believe it to be not so fitting as compared to the outfit she wore. netizens took it to the comments section to troll her and share views on the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

One wrote, ” U are hurting Hindus sentiments by using Lord Shiva’s Bhajan on your video.”. Another one mentioned, ” Tum yo jo rahi ho dharm ka apman kr rahi ho ase dress pahn kr aur ye song lagaker”. While one user wrote, “@egupta प्रभु को तो ऐसे वीडियो में मत लाइए …….जहां याद करना है वहा हो होता नही “, another penned, “Don’t use devotional songs on such videos”. One user wrote, “महादेव कहाँ से आ गए इस वीडियो में @egupta जी 🌚 “.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered which was an action thriller movie released on 5th July 2019. The movie was directed by Ashok K. Nanda and starred Esha alongside Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Nasirr Khan, Anusmriti Sarkar, and Parikshit Sahni.

So what are your thoughts on Esha Gupta’s Instagram video? Do let us know in the comments below

