Disha Patani has been bestowed upon a few interesting tags like ‘hottest actress’, ‘fashionista’ and ‘fitness freak’ by the industry and her millions of fans. No wonder, Disha has been setting fitness goals with her workout posts for quite some time now, to the extent that she can give tough competition to Bollywood’s biggest fitness enthusiasts. Her new video on Instagram proves that.

On her social media, Disha Patani often demonstrates how effortlessly she can lift weights and do different exercises, including flying kicks, etc. The new video posted by the actress today, impressed her fans and all the fitness freaks wherein she can be seen lifting 80 kg weights, doing 5 rack pulls.

Disha Patani posted an interesting caption for the video, “Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg🐶”!

While Disha Patani has finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments.

