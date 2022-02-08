Indian cinema is beaming with the Gen-Z PAN-India talent right now. With many new-age actresses like Ananya Panday, Nidhhi Agerwal and Disha Patani leaving us in awe of their on-screen talent, it is aptly defined as the most beautiful era of cinema.

While we can go on & on about these stars acting prowess, these beauties are also one to watch out for in the fashion world. As they continue to surprise us with their on and off-screen choices, here’s listing four PAN-India stunners that have put the fashion police on alert.

Ananya Panday

Only a few films old Ananya Panday is already a big name in the fashion world. Her Gehraiyaan promotion closet has taken the vogue space by storm. From her candy coloured outfit to a red hot dress – we can’t enough of her looks.

Nidhhi Agerwal

The fashion icon’s Instagram handle is our go-to spot for serious style inspiration. Nidhhi Agerwal can carry any look with the same grace, from traditional to experimental. Owing to the same, she is a designers’ favourite muse.

Rashmika Mandana

Another South beauty making noise PAN-India for her sartorial choices is Rashmika Mandana. The style icon has made a name for her effortless and uber-chic looks. With pastels dominating her social media pictures, her wardrobe is totally raid-worthy!

Disha Patani

Time and again, Disha Patani raises the temperature of the Internet with her smokin’ hot Avatars. The fashionista is one to look out for if you need inspiration on how to style a body-hugging dress or make social media go wild with a corset style.

Ananya Panday, Nidhhi Agerwal, Disha Patani or Rashmika Mandana – which Gen-Z fashionable divas’ style is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

