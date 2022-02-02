Disha Patani is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood right now. Her journey in the industry has been nothing short of inspiring. From her stunning red carpet appearances to chic city sightings, the beauty never misses a chance to make heads turn with her extraordinary fashion affair. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she suffered a head injury and lost her memory for six months. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Disha is really into fitness and her Instagram account is proof of the same. She not only does gym but also trains in gymnastics and during one of her sessions, the actress got hurt on the head and suffered a major memory loss back in 2019.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Disha Patani opened up on her injury and said, “I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything.” That’s honestly a long time and we are really glad that she could overcome it as soon as possible.

Speaking about her gymnastics practise sessions, Disha Patani told the publication, “When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe in 2021 and recently wrapped up in the shooting of Ek Villain Returns.

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani losing her memory for six months due to a head injury? Tell us in the space below.

