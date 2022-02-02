Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma back in 2018. The superstar has been on a sabbatical ever since as the film couldn’t perform well at the box office. And now if the recent reports are to be believed, SRK will start shooting for his next with Rajkumar Hirani in March 2022. Scroll below to read more details on the story below.

SRK was recently shooting for his upcoming film Pathan which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by none other than YRF’s favourite director Siddharth Anand and fans are going gaga as to when the production house will make an official announcement regarding the same.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed details on Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani and said, “Shah Rukh and Hirani have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and are really excited about this one. Pre-production work has already begun and a large set replicating a village in Punjab will be erected in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. Construction work will begin in a few days, and a large chunk of the movie will be shot here. Meanwhile, they will also be filming in London and Budapest, recce for which is currently underway.”

And if the reports are to be believed Taapsee Pannu will be playing the leading lady in this Shah Rukh Khan starrer. In a recent conversation with India Today, the actress said, “You will know it from me before anyone else whenever that happens. But let things get finalised and let things move ahead otherwise there will be mere speculations. I will scream and announce the film from rooftops when it’s finalised. I am that excited!”

Wednesday blues, what? This is such great news for all SRK fans. Isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani? Tell us in the comments below.

