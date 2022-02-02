Television’s most-loved actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is on fire! Well, it’s not only us who feel so, even netizens have been talking about it. After slaying it in Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee’s Palak Tiwari is in the news for all the right reasons. The star kid has grown up to be one of the stunning newbies in the town. Speaking about the song, Palak looked smoking hot in the video alongside Hardy Sandhu, but guess who is she shooting with now? Well, it’s none other than Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan. Yes, you read that right!

Shweta Tiwari’s darling daughter Palak was recently snapped with Varun Dhawan as they shot for an ad. A BTS video from the ad shoot surfaced on the web and it went viral for all the right reasons. In the clip, Palak looks stunning in a red strappy dress. Letting her hair down, Palak paired her outfit with minimal accessories. Varun, on the other hand, looked dapper in a cool outfit. VD opted for a blue and grey sleeved jacket which he paired with black denim and a blue T-shirt. He rounded off his look with white and black canvas shoes.

Soon after the video made it to the Internet, netizens couldn’t help but shower praises on the budding star so much so that they asked newbies like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to take cues from the upcoming star. Watch the video below:

Read a few comments below:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

Palak, on the other hand, is reportedly in the news for dating Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo was recently papped exiting an eatery.

