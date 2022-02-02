As Covid cases have started to slow down, we can see Bollywood films getting new release dates. As there are plenty of outings already made, there’s chaos to booking a solo date. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to bag so as the makers have booked a new date.

Just a day before yesterday, the makers of RRR announced their new release date of 25th March. The film averted a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, thus avoiding denting each other’s business. However, another clash was on as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel had the release date of 25th March.

However, as per the latest update flowing in, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has got a new date and that’s 20th May 2022. It seems to be a good choice as no other biggie is coming on this date.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in key roles.

Meanwhile, recently Anees Bazmee revealed that Vidya Balan is all set to return as Monjulika in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel. A source close to Mid Day had stated, “Their (Vidya and Anees) equation goes back to 2011 when Vidya made a cameo appearance in Anees’s film Thank You. She made the character of Monjulika, a ghost of a royal dancer, memorable. [It is not clear if] Vidya will be seen dancing to Aami je tomar again or appear after the climax.”

Speaking about the same, Anees Bazmee said, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she (Vidya Balan as Monjulika) has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let the rest be a surprise!”

