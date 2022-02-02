A day before yesterday, RRR got its new and final release date. The film is coming in full force on 25th March, changing the plans of a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. However, it’s now Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will have to face the heat.

The rise in Covid cases in December 2021 led to complete chaos and panicking among filmmakers and exhibitors. It started from the complete theatres’ shutdown in Delhi. Further, many states announced new restrictions in theatres, which triggered many big-ticket releases to hold their release. Now, as the situation is coming under control, new release dates are being announced back-to-back.

RRR was earlier slated to release on 18th March or 28th April. On the former date, the film could have clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. Many film enthusiasts even started making predictions about the openings of both films. While it could have been an interesting topic of discussion, it wasn’t beneficial for the industry and box office, with two big films affecting each other’s business.

Now, as RRR has now moved ahead by a week, the big clash is averted. However, it’s now Kartik Aaryan’s much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which will be facing SS Rajamouli‘s juggernaut. Yes, both the films will be locking horns on 25th March. As BB 2 has been postponed multiple times earlier, they won’t be moving any further. Hence, the clash is inevitable!

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is a sequel to the 2007 hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The first instalment was helmed by Priyadarshan, while the second is directed by Anees Bazmee. BB 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles.

