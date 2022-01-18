Kiara Advani is one of the most rapidly growing female artists of Bollywood with multiple hits like Shershaah and Kabir Singh in her filmography. She has lately been in the news for her public appearances with her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. In her latest throwback reel video, she can be seen channelling her inner Baywatch babe and seems like fans are busy looking for Sidharth’s trails.

For the unversed, dating rumours about Sidharth and Kiara have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now. After appearing together in the movie Shershaah, they were even spotted at the airport, on their way to spend some quality time in the Maldives. Previously, Kiara’s special story for Sid on his birthday had gone viral across social media platforms, making it clear that fans love to see them together.

In her most recent Instagram post, Kiara Advani can be seen reliving her Maldives holiday through a montage video studded with throwback pictures and clips. In a part of the reel, she can be seen running through an empty beach while the cloudy sky rests in the background. She has added a Baywatch-style slow-motion effect to the short segment which gives the video a nostalgic and dramatic touch. Another part of the clip shows a sea full of dolphins while Kiara rests on a yacht.

Kiara Advani can be seen dressed in a stunning white bikini topped up with a multi-coloured sarong. She added a heavy gold chain to the look alongside a pair of light pink sunglasses. She kept her makeup minimal and let her hair down, flaunting the natural wave texture. Here’s a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people can be seen enquiring about who clicked these pictures and videos. Some people were asking her to post pics with Sidharth Malhotra while others were simply impressed with her look. Here are a few reactions.

“Siddharth ke maje hain bhai .. Moti daan kare hongey usne pichle janam main 🔥”, a comment said.

“Where is Siddharth sir”, another wrote

Another comment said, “Honeymoon days 😍😍😍😍😂😂😂”

“PC : Sid??”, an internet user asked.

