We saw multiple big-fat Indian weddings this year. It all started with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal and ended with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s sweet surprise. A lot of B’Town weddings are much awaited including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor. But what’s cooking between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra? Scroll below for details.

While it remains unknown how Kiara and Sidharth met, their love blossomed on the sets of Shershaah. The film was not only a stepping stone in their respective careers but proved that they make a sizzling pair on-screen. Off-screen? They’ve always hidden their relationship and kept everything private.

That’s exactly what Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal did. The duo tied the knot finally this year and it was the first-ever time they were ever spotted together (except of course the award function). But rumours have it that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are ready to make their relationship official.

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed, “While their relationship is still at a nascent stage for them to decide to get married, we all know what happened on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal love story. How they left us all surprised. Sidharth and Kiara may pull off a similar stunt.”

The report adds that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have already introduced each other to their parents. It may be too early for them to tie the knot, but the couple may be finally ready to accept that they are together.

Well, only time will tell if that happens!

On the professional front, Kiara Advani has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Mera Naam, and RC15 in the lineup. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, has Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God.

