Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar; Sara Ali Khan along with director Anand L Rai will be seen on tonight’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. As usual, the show will be full of entertainment and fun. We all know how secretive Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were before their marriage, while appearing on the comedy show, the Sooryavanshi actor made a witty joke about the wedding that left everyone in splits.

The promo of the episode is already out and audiences are on the treat as we all know how much fun Akshay can be when he graces the comedy show.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s grand wedding and speculated guest policies grabbed many eyeballs; interestingly, most of them came out to be true. While Akshay Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda joked about VicKat’s wedding and said he has never seen such a grand wedding because the couple didn’t give him a chance to attend it.

Later Kiku Sharda hilariously says, “Kaafi ‘Kaushal-Mangal’ se nipat gayi ye shaadi,” listening to this Akshay Kumar couldn’t keep calm and responds, “Aapne waha ‘Kit-Kat’ bhi khaya hoga,” leaving everyone in splits.

In a different segment of The Kapil Sharma Show promo, the host can be seen teasing Akshay for working with Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and now in Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Kapil Sharma further says, “Humne ek aur cheez suni hai ki aapke paas ek aur script hai jisme aap, Taimur aur uss samay jo bhi heroine hogi, uske saath love triangle hai. Yeh baat sahi hai (We heard that you have a script in which you will be seen in a love triangle with Taimur Ali Khan and one of the future heroines. Is it true)?” Reacting to it, Akshay Kumar says, “Haan, main Taimur ke bachche ke saath bhi kaam karna chahta hoon (Yes, I want to work with Taimur’s child as well).”

