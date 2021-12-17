One can say that The Kapil Sharma Show has become Akshay Kumar’s second home. Every few months, the actor is seen on the show promoting his film. The latest visit was for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Akshay and Kapil is a blockbuster duo in itself, and they know how to tick people’s funny bones. In a recently released promo of Kapil’s comedy talk show, one can see the star host pulling a leg of Akshay. And as usual, the Sooryavanshi actor gave it back like a boss!

In a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host teases Akshay Kumar for working with Sharmila Tagore; then working with her son Saif Ali Khan. If that’s not enough, Akshay is seen in Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan, who is Saif’s daughter.

Taunting Akshay Kumar in a funny way, Kapil Sharma further says, “Humne ek aur cheez suni hai ki aapke paas ek aur script hai jisme aap, Taimur aur uss samay jo bhi heroine hogi, uske saath love triangle hai. Yeh baat sahi hai (We heard that you have a script in which you will be seen in a love triangle with Taimur Ali Khan and one of the future heroines. Is it true)?” Reacting to it, Akshay says, “Haan, main Taimur ke bachche ke saath bhi kaam karna chahta hoon (Yes, I want to work with Taimur’s child as well).”

After watching this promo, we’re damn excited for The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming episode!

Speaking of Atrangi Re, the film will be released directly on the OTT platform of Disney+ Hotstar, on 24th December.

