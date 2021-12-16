Sooryavanshi broke the box office jinx during the pandemic period. When all Bollywood films were falling flat, this Akshay Kumar’s cop drama achieved some amazing feats. Now, the latest one could be jumping one position up to become Akki’s 3rd highest grosser if worldwide collections are considered.

Sooryavanshi marked the first-ever collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. As expected, the buzz was huge, but it was Covid-19 that spoiled all release plans initially. However, it’s better late than never as the film released when theatres reopened in India. After the makers did their job bringing their film to theatres, the audience too welcomed their move with open arms.

The film will wrap its 6th week today, and as per the last official update, it has made 195.04 crores in India. Indian gross collection stands at 230.14 crores. Business of 60 crores has been registered in overseas as per the last official update. A grand total of 290.14 crores has been accumulated globally till now.

With such numbers, Sooryavanshi is just an inch away from beating Housefull 4 (291.08 crores), to become Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest-grossing film globally. Akshay’s top 2 earners are Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores) and Good Newwz (311.27 crores).

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) felicitated producer-director Rohit Shetty a few weeks back, for the success of Sooryavanshi.

The federation also hailed Shetty for his constant support to film industry workers when the Covid-19 was raging. FWICE represents 31 unions of film and television workers.

Sooryavanshi, according to the federation, had given hope to the industry that audiences are coming back to the theatres.

