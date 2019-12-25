Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar & Team Deliver A Plethora Of Fun!

Good Newwz Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars!)

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh

Director: Raj Mehta

What’s Good: The fresh concept ‘delivers’ what it promises – good news for everyone related to the film and those who’ll watch it!

What’s Bad: Only if I’ve to nitpick, it’ll be the supporting cast (apart from the main four) but then that would’ve come at a cost of extended screen-time

Loo Break: You’ll laugh so hard that you might not need a break for the loo! (IYKWIM)

Watch or Not?: Consider this review as that Whatsapp message, “If you don’t watch Good Newwz for at least one time in the theatre, your life will be bad news for 13 years”

Varun Batra (Akshay Kumar), a hot-shot businessman dealing in cars, is trying to have a baby with his wife Deepti Batra (Kareena Kapoor Khan). Deepti is over-enthusiastic about the kid and pressurizes Varun to try harder. They decide to go for IVF (in-vitro fertilization) but there comes a twist. Due to a doctor’s (Adil Hussain) mishap, sperm samples get mixed with the other family with the same second name – Batra.

Enters Honey Batra (Diljit Dosanjh) and Monika Batra (Kiara Advani) – the FUNjabi duo wearing glitter & shine on their sleeves. A couple with a similar issue deciding to do IVF gets mixed-up in this and what happens next is the rest of the story. Beware if you think if it’s all fun and games because Good Newwz has got soul at the right place.

Good Newwz Movie Review: Script Analysis

When I first heard about the subject, I was pretty skeptical about this being in the ‘social awareness’ zone but it’s clearly not. It’s a LAUGH OUT LOUD comedy from the word go and it never stops. It falls under the sub-section of comedy which was missing from Bollywood. The minimalistic approach to the story took me back to the days when comedy was really simple. Jyoti Kapoor & Raj Mehta must’ve had in their minds to not take the ‘slapstick’ route.

Rishabh Sharma pens some punny dialogues which go hand-in-hand with the narrative. The ‘high on weed’ scene remains the best portion of the film. It really became hard to hear as it was burdened by the wave of laughter in the theatre. I’m glad the emotional angle was integrated keeping the story’s flow in mind. Without seeming forced, it connects with you to fall more for the story and the characters.

Good Newwz Movie Review: Star Performance

Many of us don’t realize Akshay Kumar can do multiple types of comedies in a single film. He has mastered the comic timing and now all he needs is either a funny line or a funny situation. That’s where his performance shines, he gets a ton of situations backed up with smartly penned lines. As usual, he owns every frame he is in but gets great support from the rest of the cast as well.

Diljit Dosanjh gets his character of Honey tremendously well from scene one. All of his lame yet innocent jokes crack you up despite being cringey. Diljit gets as natural as the character demands to make you believe that he’s Honey in real life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in form delivering an honest performance along with the baby in the film. She holds the nuances of Deepti and uses them perfectly in situations. Kiara Advani is surely a surprise package and full marks for nailing the physical attributes of her character. She has put a lot of effort into looking and sounding like a Punjabi. From her walk to the talk, there couldn’t have been a perfect Monica for the film.

Good Newwz Movie Review: Direction, Music

Raj Mehta surprises with just his first film in Bollywood. He makes sure to not cross any line keeping this restricted to unabashed entertainment. He manages the setup extremely well ensuring gut-busting comedy with a well-connected emotional angle. Feel of the film remains fresh throughout because of Raj’s beautiful selection of framing the scenes.

It’s been a long time when I’ve enjoyed songs in a comedy film. Most of them use to fill the gaps, even in this film a couple of songs are just used without narrative backing it but they’re good ones. Every song stands out and B Praak’s Maana Dil will get right through your heart.

Good Newwz Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Good Newwz is a pain-in-your-stomach laugh riot from the word go. It’s a complete package of fun, smart, entertainment & emotions. It will enjoy a tremendous repeat-value ending up a comedy that’s watched on television even years later.

Four stars!

Good Newwz Trailer

Good Newwz releases on 27th December, 2019.

