Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Is Comfortably 1000 Points Ahead In Koimoi’s Star Power Index!

Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan comfortably owns many records and Koimoi’s Bollywood’s box office power index is one of them. He owns the table and seems will remain untouched for years to come. The entrance of Dabangg 3 in the 100-crore-club has credited another 100 points to his account.

Dabangg 3 has attained this feat of the 100-crore landmark in 5 days and it’s not a new thing for Salman Khan. Let’s take a look at our table and see how much of the total points he has to his account. But before that, please go through our formula for calculating star-ranking.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 600 900 100 2500 2. Akshay Kumar 1100 400 0 0 1500 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

So, now Salman Khan stands at 2500 points as we add 100 points to the 100 crores film listing. To the uninitiated here, when a star moves to the 200-crore club, we deduct 100 of the 100-crore rewards and add a total of 200 points for the latter record. Akshay Kumar is a distant second with a 1000 points behind.

Dabangg 3 landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song Hud hud Dabangg that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars. The outfit, Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the censor board demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.

Asked if he planned to take forward the Dabangg franchise after the third film, Salman recently said: “We stopped talking about Dabangg 3‘ much before we started making it. We have started talking about a Dabangg 4‘. Right now, we have just announced Radhe’ and after that, there will be something else.”

In first Dabangg, Malaika Arora did the a Munni badnaam hui’ song and in the second part, Kareena Kapoor Khan gyrated to Fevicol Se. In Dabangg 3 Salman Khan turns item boy for Munna badnaam huaa, and grooves with Warina Hussain and Prabhudheva.

