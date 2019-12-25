Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Is Comfortably 1000 Points Ahead In Koimoi’s Star Power Index!

Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan comfortably owns many records and Koimoi’s Bollywood’s box office power index is one of them. He owns the table and seems will remain untouched for years to come. The entrance of Dabangg 3 in the 100-crore-club has credited another 100 points to his account.
Dabangg 3 has attained this feat of the 100-crore landmark in 5 days and it’s not a new thing for Salman Khan. Let’s take a look at our table and see how much of the total points he has to his account. But before that, please go through our formula for calculating star-ranking.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|900
|600
|900
|100
|2500
|2. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|400
|0
|0
|1500
|3. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|300
|0
|900
|7. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|300
|0
|400
|12. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|300
|0
|0
|50
|350
|14. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|16. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
So, now Salman Khan stands at 2500 points as we add 100 points to the 100 crores film listing. To the uninitiated here, when a star moves to the 200-crore club, we deduct 100 of the 100-crore rewards and add a total of 200 points for the latter record. Akshay Kumar is a distant second with a 1000 points behind.
Dabangg 3 landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song Hud hud Dabangg that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars. The outfit, Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the censor board demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.
Asked if he planned to take forward the Dabangg franchise after the third film, Salman recently said: “We stopped talking about Dabangg 3‘ much before we started making it. We have started talking about a Dabangg 4‘. Right now, we have just announced Radhe’ and after that, there will be something else.”
In first Dabangg, Malaika Arora did the a Munni badnaam hui’ song and in the second part, Kareena Kapoor Khan gyrated to Fevicol Se. In Dabangg 3 Salman Khan turns item boy for Munna badnaam huaa, and grooves with Warina Hussain and Prabhudheva.
