Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan comfortably owns many records and Koimoi’s Bollywood’s box office power index is one of them. He owns the table and seems will remain untouched for years to come. The entrance of Dabangg 3 in the 100-crore-club has credited another 100 points to his account.

Dabangg 3 has attained this feat of the 100-crore landmark in 5 days and it’s not a new thing for Salman Khan. Let’s take a look at our table and see how much of the total points he has to his account. But before that, please go through our formula for calculating star-ranking.

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Is Comfortably 1000 Points Ahead In Koimoi's Star Power Index!
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan9006009001002500
2. Akshay Kumar1100400001500
3. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Hrithik Roshan4002003000900
7. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11.Tiger Shroff1003000400
12. Varun Dhawan400000400
13. Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350
14. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
15. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
16. John Abraham200000200
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

So, now Salman Khan stands at 2500 points as we add 100 points to the 100 crores film listing. To the uninitiated here, when a star moves to the 200-crore club, we deduct 100 of the 100-crore rewards and add a total of 200 points for the latter record. Akshay Kumar is a distant second with a 1000 points behind.

Dabangg 3 landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song Hud hud Dabangg that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars. The outfit, Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the censor board demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.

Asked if he planned to take forward the Dabangg franchise after the third film, Salman recently said: “We stopped talking about Dabangg 3‘ much before we started making it. We have started talking about a Dabangg 4‘. Right now, we have just announced Radhe’ and after that, there will be something else.”

In first Dabangg, Malaika Arora did the a Munni badnaam hui’ song and in the second part, Kareena Kapoor Khan gyrated to Fevicol Se. In Dabangg 3 Salman Khan turns item boy for Munna badnaam huaa, and grooves with Warina Hussain and Prabhudheva.

