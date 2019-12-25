Good Newwz Box Office Advance Booking (2 Days Before Release): Witnesses A Slight Growth!

As this Friday gets closer, the anticipation for Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani’s comedy-drama, Good Newwz is only increasing. While Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is ruling the ticket windows currently, one awaits to witness the storm that the Raj Mehta directorial brings in.

While the pace has just picked up with the Good Newwz Advance Booking awareness spreading, let’s check out the major centres across the country to see how the trends are fairing:

Mumbai

Advance bookings for Good Newwz have started in full force in Mumbai, with more number of shows in options, compared to yesterday. However, the scenario doesn’t seem very appealing as they’re hardly any improvement or upward graph that’s witnessed. So far, only 5-10% of shows remain in oranges or filling fast.

Delhi & NCR

Akshay Kumar indeed has a lot of expectations from the Capital, as always. And things seem to be picking up the momentum just as expected. As the release date is coming closer, the bookings for the movie are increasing, and that’s a ‘Good Newwz’ for the team. Compared to yesterday, there’s a slight improvement as around 15-20% shows are filling fast.

Hyderabad

There seems to be a sigh of relief in terms of Hyderabad. The ticket windows have seen an upward trend here too. Good Newwz is witnessing oranges or filling fast shows in the range of 15-20% here.

Bangalore

Same as yesterday, Bangalore is yet to pick up the pace. There might be a slow growth also because of Salman Khan fans, who might be currently rejoicing some kickass action in Dabangg 3. The bookings in Bangalore only remain to be around 5% currently but are expected to show some massive growth as Friday comes closer.

The rest of the centres currently remain a little low, but with 2 days still to go, there’s nothing to worry about Akshay Kumar & team.

