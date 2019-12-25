Actress Jennifer Winget is totally soaked in the Christmas spirit, and wants people to enjoy the festival at its best.

“My wish for everyone is to enjoy the holidays and may they be filled with peace, warmth, love and light with the ones you love around. My advise would be to forget about any calories and indulge in all the yummy Xmas delicacies and treats,” she said.

Jennifer, who recently threw a Christmas party for her close friends, also shared her idea of celebrating the winter festival.

“How I celebrate it today is not far from what Christmas has always been about for me – the coming together of friends and family. So without fail I ring in an early celebration with a Christmas party that is always at my home with my nearest and dearest friends and family.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“This too has come to be a yearly tradition -we do lunch with the family and the friends then start pouring in their own time. My doors are left wide open and there’s plenty of food, singing and craziness that makes for some special memories,” she added.

On the work front, Jennifer is currently wooing audience with her role of Maya in “Beyhadh 2“, which airs on Sony TV.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!