Planning On A New Year’s Vacay? Hina Khan’s Maldives Pics Are Your Ultimate Inspiration

Hina Khan is currently enjoying the heaps of praises she received for Raanjhana, her latest music video also starring Priyank Sharma. But her personal life seems to be more interesting currently, as she’s having the time of her life in the Maldives. Hina Khan’s out there for a New Year’s vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. From her bikini pictures to scuba diving – she’s giving us ultimate vacay goals.

Hina has been sharing a string of photographs on her Instagram from her vacation. While her first pictures from the Maldives featured her in a red floral two-piece outfit, the poses right under the sky stole the show for us. In another post, she along with Rocky can be seen scuba diving and the actress even termed it as her ‘favourite thing on planet’.

The highlight remained to be one of her recent posts that witnesses her in an orange floral bikini. She looked like the ultimate beach babe and maintained a no-makeup look with barely a lip tint. Again, from poses on the seaside to the hair flips, take notes already, you guys!

Check out Hina’s vacation pictures below:

Meanwhile, best friend Priyank Sharma recently opened up about how initially he felt a little awkward to romance Hina Khan on the sets of Raanjhana.

“Initially, I felt awkward and I told Hina that how can I romance her as she is a friend. She was chill and was always ready when the camera was on. Initially, it was a little awkward but with time, it went fine for me,” shared Priyank in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!