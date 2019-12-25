Neha Kakkar & Himansh Kohli To Get Back Together? Deets Inside!

Unlike most B’Town relations, singer Neha Kakkar and her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli were quite open about their relationship. While their Instagram feed was a proof of their chemistry, things couldn’t work out and the duo called it quits back in 2018. It may have been a while, but Neha has multiple times spoken of being depressed and recently even sang Channa Mereya on Indian Idol 11 sets. But this Christmas, is Himansh planning to take a step forward?

The speculations began when Himansh Kohli in a recent interview revealed all his Christmas plans. From explaining how he’s been pampered all his life, to how this time he wishes to turn the table, the actor amidst it all revealed he wants to mend certain ties. And there came the speculations and the reconciliation rumours with ex-flame, Neha Kakkar.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Himansh said, “There was a time when I used to get gifts from family, friends, neighbours etc. I had many Santas in my life, especially my father who never said no to any of my demands. But, now it’s my time to be someone’s Santa and I love to pamper the ones I love. So, all I wish this Christmas is to gift my loved ones and be a Santa for them.”

But the highlight of his quote remained, “Christmas is the time to revive old friendships and spend time with his family.”

Whether or not the quote was in reference to Neha is a mystery but we do hope that they both get their closure.

Meanwhile, Neha soon after her break up wrote a long post and revealed she’s been into depression. Her post read, “Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations you’re successful!”

