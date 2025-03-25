Neha Kakkar grabbed eyeballs recently for being booed at her Melbourne concert after she arrived at the same after three long hours. She was slammed further for breaking down on the stage. The actress has often found herself at the brunt of some heavy trolling due to becoming emotional quickly. However, not many know that the singer and her family had to struggle a great deal to reach where they are today. Not only this, but once her brother Tony Kakkar revealed that their parents also wanted to abort Neha but they could not go ahead with the same.

Talking about the same, the Kakkar siblings had come up with their show, Story Of Kakkars, which spoke about their life struggles and growing up years. The episodes spoke about how their family found it difficult to make ends meet and how their parents had to go to great lengths to raise them and bring food to the table. The Kakkar siblings – Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar sang Bhajans at Jagratas and other events to make money.

It was on the second episode of Story Of Kakkars, which was released on June 5, 2020, a day before Neha Kakkar’s birthday, that her brother Tony Kakkar revealed about the circumstances surrounding her birth through a rap. He began the episode by rapping the verse, ‘Halaat itne kharaab the, khaali khaali se haath the, Na zada pade likhe, bhole se maa baap the.’ This highlighted the financial distress that surrounded their family.

Furthermore, the ‘Coca Cola’ singer rapped about the events leading to his sister Neha Kakkar’s birth. He recalled how his parents wanted to abort Neha because of being extremely poor. However, they could not go ahead with the same because of the Indian Idol’s mother being 8 weeks pregnant.

Tony Kakkar continued his rap by saying, ‘Paise nahi hote the, raato mei wo rote the, Garbh tha giraana, par beete hafte 8 the, Garmi ka maheena, din tha 6 June ka, shaam dhal rahi thi janam hua junoon ka.’ By Junoon, he referred to his sister Neha Kakkar, who became a sensation with her singing prowess. Well, this proves that you never know the struggles, pain and tear one has gone through in the past while facing the incessant trolls. The Kakkar siblings have indeed come a long way and have an inspirational success story.

