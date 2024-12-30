The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 15 will celebrate some of the iconic songs of the 90s. Veteran actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who was a rage during the 90s, will be seen as a guest on the show. However, the latest promo of the episode is grabbing the eyeballs for a question that a contestant asked the actress. Contestant Manasi Ghosh asks Bijlani whether her and Salman Khan’s wedding invitation was printed before their marriage was called off.

The question leaves Sangeeta Bijlani and all the judges in shock. The Tridev actress then says, “Jhooth Toh Nahi Hai (It is not a lie).” Thus confirming that there might be some truth to the rumors of her cancelled wedding with Salman Khan. Judge Vishal Dadlani then asks her to elaborate on the story, which leaves her visibly flushed. Now, it seems that fans are not pleased with Sangeeta being asked this question on the singing reality show. Some fans also pointed out that the focus of Indian Idol 15 should be on music and not any Bollywood gossip. They soon started criticizing the promo as soon as it was released by the makers.

One of the netizens said, “What an insensitive and disrespectful question asked to a senior person on this show. Was this needed for the TRP?” While another netizen stated, “What’s the need for such drama? This is not Bigg Boss. Keep to singing.”

A netizen further said, “Stop the meaningless scripts and just sing well. This season is the worst in the history of Indian Idol.” Another Indian Idol 15 fan criticized the promo on Sangeeta Bijlani and said, “Why apart from singing, other things are getting sensationalized?”

A netizen went on to add, “I don’t understand what is the need to do such cheap drama? Isn’t this a singing reality show which is supposed to provide a platform to aspiring singers?”

Well, seems like Indian Idol 15 fans are not too happy with this latest promo. Talking about Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan, they started dating after meeting on the sets of a TV advertisement. The duo were also about to get married after being together for almost a decade but later, called their wedding off.

