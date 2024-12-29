Actress-social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently had an unpleasant experience on the set of comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Uorfi reportedly was humiliated by some contestants on the show. She also took to her social media handle to inform her fans about the bitter experience.

Uorfi Javed’s Statement

Uorfi Javed recalled the contestants slutshaming her and joking about her body counts. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant also revealed that one of the contestants further compared her to adult film star Mia Khalifa. She stated, “I think I missed the memo. Nowadays, people think it’s cool to abuse someone or just slut shame someone for some views. I’m sorry, but I’m not ok with anyone abusing me slut shaming me for my body counts (which they don’t know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 minutes of fame? The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking; he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage in front of so many people (sic).”

Uorfi Javed About Samay Raina

However, Uorfi Javed does not blame Samay Raina for the incident. The Chandra Nandini actress said he has been nice to her. She added, “Also, in no way I blame Samay Raina. He is a friend. I am talking about the contestants. The entire team came and consoled me. Samay has been nothing but nice to me since then (sic).”

Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent has recently been controversial for the unversed, and people have called it out for going overboard with the jokes. The recent fiasco happened after Raina joked about content creator Kusha Kapila’s divorce with Zorawar Ahluwalia. Meanwhile, talking about Uorfi Javed, she was last seen in her Amazon Prime Video web series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

Check Out Uorfi Javed’s Post

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Lovely Lolla: When & Where To Watch Isha Malviya & Gauahar Khan Starrer Comedy Drama Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News