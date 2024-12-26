Despite having no prominent actors, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, the trend-worthy the web series, is gaining significant traction among the audience. Season 1 of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar consists of nineteen episodes.

However, the ending of the series has puzzled fans about what’s next for the romantic revenge story and whether there will be a Season 2.

There will be a Season 2 of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar

With the cliffhanger ending of Season 1, it seems to be a clear affirmation that Season 2 is on the way for Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar. The ending of the ninth episode witnessed a heated confrontation between Shanvika Chauhan and Kuldeep Kumar. Now, Shanvika is a widow, as her husband died in this whole revenge story, and Daddu Prasad was the one behind it.

However, Shanvika believes that Kuldeep is the real culprit behind her husband’s death. As a result, Season 1 concludes with Shanvika issuing a warning to the IAS officer, stating that she will now take revenge for what Kuldeep has done.

What to expect from Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2?

In Season 2, the audience will witness Shanvika Chauhan finally taking a firm stand against Kuldeep and seeking revenge for the misfortunes in her family. It’s probable that now, with the IAS officer knowing that Shanvika didn’t intentionally betray him, he might try to confess his mistake to her and apologize for everything that happened.

Also, since the Chauhans have a strong political background, it’s possible that Shanvika could enter politics and gain the power to take revenge on her former lover. So, Season 2 could feature a power tussle between a politician and an IAS officer, with Shanvika having a clear intention to take revenge on Kuldeep Kumar.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 1 is the most-watched show of 2024

Recently, the makers of this romantic revenge tale confirmed that Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is the most-watched show of 2024. These remarkable numbers were achieved just 16 days after the show began streaming.

Not only that, but it also has the highest subscriber count for any show on the platform in the past four years. This indicates that Season 2 could be an even bigger hit if things are executed properly.

