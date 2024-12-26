Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar has been receiving a massive response from the audience. The web series consists of nineteen episodes, each approximately 20 minutes long.

The plot revolves around a love story that turns into a tale of revenge. In this article, we will discuss the ending of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar and whether Kuldeep Kumar gets his revenge or not.

Shanvika Chauhan lied about her Love for Kuldeep Kumar?

Shanvika belongs to the Chauhan family, which is one of the most reputable and high-status families in the area. However, Shanvika falls in love with Kuldeep, who comes from a lower-class background and is not wealthy enough to meet her family’s standards.

Despite this, the daughter of the Chauhans pursues Kuldeep, leading to them entering into a relationship. When they are caught by the Chauhans, Shanvika lies in front of everyone, claiming that Kuldeep was the one who had been forcefully chasing her.

This results in Kuldeep’s house being burned down by the Chauhans, and his family is

brutally assaulted. As a consequence of what happened, even Kuldeep’s younger sister commits suicide. In the 19th episode of the series, Kuldeep’s Mausi (aunt) finally visits his office and reveals the truth.

She states that Shanvika had lied to protect Kuldeep and his family, but despite her efforts to meet her family’s demands, they did the opposite. Shanvika also supported Kuldeep’s education, by sending money to him on behalf of his Mausi’s name.

Does Kuldeep Kumar get his revenge against Shanvika?

After suffering betrayal from Shanvika, Kuldeep decides to restart his life by leaving that place. He starts learning to drive an electric autorickshaw to support his family. Amid this, he meets a UPSC aspirant, which motivates him to pursue the same goal. Eventually, Kuldeep cracks the UPSC exam as the number one ranker and becomes an IAS officer. During this time, he loses his mother, who dies in an accident on the day of his interview.

Soon after becoming an IAS officer, Kuldeep associates himself with Daddu Prasad and agrees to marry his daughter upon Daddu’s proposal. The reason behind this marriage is to unite both of them in their plan for revenge against the Chauhans.

This leads to the Chauhans facing consequences, with their wrongdoings being exposed and sealed by the government. The elder Chauhan dies in jail due to health issues, while Chote Chauhan is trapped by the police.

Additionally, Shanvika’s husband dies in the process. However, Kuldeep’s revenge story seems to be ongoing, as Chote Chauhan is still alive.

What happened at the end of the Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar series?

The final moments of the nineteenth episode of the series witness a confrontation between Shanvika and Kuldeep. Now, the IAS officer is aware that Shanvika was the one who supported him every time and that she didn’t intentionally betray him. However, after what happened with the Chauhans and her husband, she warns Kuldeep and seems ready to take revenge on him.

This cliffhanger ending confirms that there will be a Season 2 of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, where the story will center around a revenge battle between Shanvika and Kuldeep.

