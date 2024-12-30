The fans of the cult crime TV show CID are in a celebratory mood. The makers of CID 2 have hinted at the comeback of Dr Tarika’s character on the show which was played by actress Shraddha Musale. For the unversed, Aditya Srivastav’s Inspector Abhijeet was shown to have a crush on her, and fans loved their flirtatious banter in the forensic lab. In the latest episode, Abhijit can be seen conversing with Dr Salunke (Narendra Gupta), wherein he says that he has yet to meet Tarika. This has left fans guessing the return of Dr Tarika on the show.

Fans React To The Possible Return Of Dr Tarika In CID 2

One of the fans stated, “More than Abhijeet, I’m missing her.” While another netizen added, “I was jumping with happiness when he mentioned Tarika.”

One of the netizens who is followed by actress Shraddha Musale on Instagram revealed that she sent the latter this viral scene suggesting her return. The tweet said, “She follows me on Insta, I know her. I tried my best to send this to her. Hopefully, she will respond soon.”

A fan said, “Tarika Aajao please.” Another netizen said, “Please, both Tarika and Shreya should be back.” Another fan wrote, “Bring back Dr Tarika in CID 2.0, or else we will go to Dharna.”

Another netizen went on to add, “I hope Dr Tarika is coming back. Today’s episode gave us a hint.” A fan gave a detailed review of the episode, saying, “Uff, what an episode. Many twists and turns. Complicated one, but loved the storyline. CID 2 is going just mind-blowing. Duo moments, loved Dr. Salunkhe’s lab and we love to see angry Abhijeet Sir. It seems that Dr Tarika is returning soon.”

The second season of CID has been receiving a lot of love from the fans. It has also been doing well on the TRP charts. The return of Dr Tarika’s character will just be a cherry on the cake.

Take A Look At The Video

“Tarikaji kab aayegi” 🥹💕🤌🏻 Aab to Abhijeet ko bhi yaad aa gyi Tarika Ki

Aab to hume bhi milva do 😭🤌🏻🫀#CID #CID2 #Abhijeet pic.twitter.com/XyMW8lBBRb — 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐫 🐍 (@yuvrajkhanna161) December 28, 2024

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Anupamaa: Was Rupali Ganguly Responsible For Alisha Parveen Being Ousted From The Show? Raahi Actress Had This To Say

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News