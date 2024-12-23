Star Plus’ Anupamaa once again sparked controversy after one of the show’s lead stars, Alisha Parveen, was fired and replaced overnight. A few months back, Alisha joined the show as Rahi/Aadhya following a time leap.

The actress’ ousting comes when several actors have left the show, including Sudhanshu Pandey, Muskan Bamne, Madalsa Sharma, Kedar Aashish, and Nidhi Shah. Some of these celebs even blamed the lead, Rupali Ganguly, for their decision to leave the show. Alisha has now opened up about whether Rupali played a role in her expulsion from Anupamaa.

Alisha Parveen Seemingly Blames Rupali Ganguly For Her Anupamaa Exit

After being dismissed from Anupamaa, Alisha Parveen had an interview with India Forums, where she hinted that Rupali could be a factor behind her expulsion. “Maybe yes, maybe no, I don’t know. Maybe nothing. Ab main kuch nahi jaanti toh main kuch keh nahi sakti iss barey mein,” the actress said.

Highlighting how other actors in Anupamaa have shared a similar experience, Alisha said, “Par logo ka experience reh chuka hai aisa toh. But I shared a very professional bond with her.” Further explaining how she was removed from the show, Alisha said producer Rajan Shahi broke the news to her. “Rajan sir only said that we are replacing you. He just gave me the reason that there is a problem in your performance. I do not know ke performance ka reason kyun?”

Alisha is now reported to be replaced by Imlie actress Adrija Roy. This marks the second time producer Rajan Shahi has fired a lead actor from his show. Earlier this year, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai citing unprofessional behavior.

Alisha announced her departure from Anupamaa a few days ago with a story on Instagram. The actress revealed that she was surprised by the move as she does not understand what went wrong. “Hello everyone, I didn’t quit the show, Anupamaa, but I don’t know the reason exactly why this happened,” the 26-year-old wrote at the time.

She added, “Everything was good, but I don’t know why this suddenly happened; it was shocking for me too. But thank you so much for loving Raahi/Aadhya, I am so grateful to being a part of this show. I worked so hard for the character, but I don’t know what just happened. Just thank you to everyone who loved me! I will miss this show from the depth of my heart!”

