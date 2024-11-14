Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has been mired in controversy ever since her step-daughter Esha Verma made abuse allegations against her. While Rupali did not make any statement on the accusations, she filed a Rs—50 crore defamation lawsuit against Esha.

Amid the fiasco, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi has supported the actress. Rajan, the owner of Director’s Kut Productions, posted a picture with Rupali on social media, praising her for her integrity and humility.

Rajan Shahi Lauds Rupali Ganguly Amid Abuse Accusations from Esha Verma

Rajan took to Instagram on November 13th to post a picture with Rupali from the sets of Anupamaa and appreciate her hard work, honesty, and integrity. “Rupali, you inspire all of us each day, every moment at DKP/Shahi Productions for your hard work, dedication, talent, honesty, integrity, and humility,” wrote the producer and director.

He further highlighted the sacrifices Rupali made for the success of Anupamaa. “Anupamaa, you have created “history,” a benchmark and landmark few can reach or create. We have seen behind the scenes all the hard work, challenges, and sacrifices you face with a smile. Your humility as an actress is inspirational to all of us on the Anupamaa team,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajan Shahi (@rajan.shahi.543)

Rajan hinted at Rupali’s issues and told her to move forward and answer everyone with her hard work. “I am Proud of you and always with you. Best wishes and regards,” the producer concluded.

The Rupali Ganguly-Esha Verma Controversy

Esha Verma is the 26-year-old daughter of Rupali’s husband, Ashwin Verma, from his previous marriage. She accused the actress of having an affair with her father while he was still married to her mother, Sapna.

Esha’s old post from 2020, where she accused Rupali of abuse and trauma, went viral on social media recently, after which Ashwin refuted the claims and supported the actress. Rupali filed a Rs 50 crore defamation lawsuit against Esha, who later deleted the posts and switched her Instagram account to private.

For more such updates, check out Television news on Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Catch An Interesting Easter Egg In Penelope & Colin’s Wedding Scene In Bridgerton Season 3?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News