Amid Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma hurling several allegations at her, the Anupamaa actress has chosen to file a 50 crore defamation suit against Esha. The actress’ team of lawyers headed by former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan called Esha’s statements allegedly maligning and humiliating. However, no sooner did this development come out than the actress has been receiving some severe trolling by the netizens.

One of the netizens said, “What a great mother indeed. Filing a case against stepdaughter and seeking money. If this news is true, she has failed as a mother.” A user further called Rupali Ganguly “Paison Ki Bhukhi, a double-faced personality.” A netizen also pointed out how Esha Verma has now deleted her video wherein she had made some serious allegations against Rupali and has further made her Instagram account private. The comment said, “Poor girl already removed the video from Instagram and deactivated her Twitter account. Now we know all that is true what her co-stars say about her being two-faced and insecure. Horrible.” Another user added, “Her stepdaughter revealed her cunning face, and now this desperate woman is trying to clean her image. Buddhi can indulge in an affair with a married man but cannot accept her reality being shown in the media.”

Not only Rupali Ganguly but her husband Ashwin Verma has also been criticized by the netizens. A netizen said, “Imagine how bad her father is.” A user added about the Anupamaa actress saying, “And that father let it happen? It is always the guilty criminals who send the defamation suit after they are exposed to scare and stop people from talking about it.” A netizen further said, “If she is so scared about her image, she should not have been a party at breaking a home by getting into a relationship with a married man. Rupali and more so her husband should have dealt with this better. This is so poor from them.”

In her now-deleted video calling out Rupali Ganguly and her father Ashwin Verma, Esha Verma said, “I stood up against my bullies. My true bullies in my life. Not only did they hurt someone who I truly love – my mother; they chose to hurt me. They chose not to acknowledge me. They chose to abandon me, criticize me, and pick on my insecurities so I wouldn’t feel good about myself. They never apologized to me, either publicly or personally. What hurt me the most was the response from my own father, how he chose to mock mental health.”

