The friendship between Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh is one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 18. The three have stayed together since the show’s beginning and have always stood by each other.

While Eisha and Avinash’s relationship has hinted towards a romantic angle, Alice is in a relationship with actor Kanwar Dhillon. However, in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, fans spotted Alice and Avinash cuddling under the same blanket, raising questions about their friendship.

Alice Kaushik And Avinash Mishra Cuddle Up In Bigg Boss 18

On the November 10th episode of Bigg Boss 18, Alice and Avinash were seen cuddling as they slept on the same bed while the lights were off. Though the shot was shown for only a brief period, eagle-eyed fans were able to see the two contestants under the same blanket, which led to speculations about what was going on between them.

Is this how a committed girl behaves? 🫠 Maybe cuddling is just normal these days between friends. pic.twitter.com/CuLztdHXGl — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2024

The Bigg Boss 18 moment went viral on social media, and fans started questioning Alice for cuddling another man despite being in a committed relationship. “Is this how a committed girl behaves? Maybe cuddling is just normal these days between friends,” wrote a user on X.

Another posted, “Alice claims to be in a serious relationship outside with plans of getting married to her boyfriend. Here she is cuddling & sleeping with a fellow #BiggBoss18 contestant #AvinashMishra.”

One viewer also wrote, “It’s cringy my god. They judge others but khud ko dekh le pehle ye,” while another replied, “Cringe ultra pro max.” On the other hand, some fans came out in support of Alice and Avinash, stating that they were just friends.

“They are looking cute.. Kanwar and Alice relationship is strong…He knows that he means world to her… literally…Stop your sick mind,” wrote a supporter. Another fan highlighted that their friendship is platonic, and they have a ‘bro code’ vibe.

Alice Kaushik Is Dating Her Pandya Store Co-Star Kanwar Dhillon

Alice has mentioned Kanwar’s name several times on Bigg Boss 18. The two met on Star Plus’ Pandya Store sets and have been dating ever since. In an earlier episode of the reality show, Alice revealed how Kanwar approached her for marriage when they began dating. On the other hand, Kanwar sparked controversy by giving an interview about how he never proposed to her and only said she was the kind of girl he would like to marry.

Salman Khan told Alice about the interview during Weekend Ka Vaar, which left her heartbroken. Kanwar later clarified things in the media, saying his statement had blown out of proportion. Apart from Alice and Avinash, Bigg Boss 18 features names like Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

