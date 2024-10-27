Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 has entered its third week, and it continues to uplift the entertainment quotient with each passing episode. The fights, high-octane drama, and Salman’s no-nonsense Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are the cherry on top. Look at the top 5 contestants who have made it to the Ormax list.

5. Shrutika Arjun

In the fifth position is South beauty Shrutika Arjun, who has already become a fan favorite due to her entertaining antics. Her free-spirited nature has made fans root for her. During a recent fight with co-contestant Avinash Mishra, the masses also loved her for her no-nonsense nature.

4. Chaahat Pandey

This village belle is one of the strongest female contestants of Bigg Boss 18. She garnered several eyeballs after she threw water on co-contestant Avinash Mishra. She was also lauded for standing up against him allegedly character assassinating her on national television.

3. Shilpa Shirodkar

This veteran actress, the seniormost contestant on the show, is making her presence felt on Bigg Boss 18. Unafraid to showcase her emotional side, she is also standing out for her compassionate nature. She is often seen giving out a maternal vibe to many contestants on the show.

2. Vivian Dsena

The ‘Laadla’ of Bigg Boss 18 secures the number one position in the Ormax list. Vivian Dsena has undeniably been one of the most hyped contestants on the show ever since his entry. He is being lauded for being calm, composed, and level-headed.

1. Rajat Dalal

And the number one position goes to Rajat Dalal. The former wrestler and YouTuber is making his presence felt strongly on the show. Whether expressing his opinions vocally or controlling his anger, fans love his demeanor.

