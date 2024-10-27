Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest forces in Indian cinema right now. After a setback, the superstar bounced back strongly with two big-money spinners, and now, excitement is sky-high for his upcoming titles. One such is a film with director Hanu Raghavapudi, which has the working title ‘#PrabhasHanu.’ Now, even before the actor joined the shoot, it has been learned that the film has received a lucrative offer for its OTT rights. Keep reading to know more about it!

After the super success of Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is back in full form, and the hype around his upcoming films is at its peak. Among the exciting lineup, his film with Hanu has an interesting backdrop of World War 2, and the actor is said to be playing the character of a British soldier. The pooja ceremony of the film was held in August, and it is expected to go on floors very soon.

Now, if the latest rumors are to be believed, #PrabhasHanu is in huge demand among the OTT players, and Amazon Prime Video has offered the biggest deal. It is rumored that the streaming giant has offered a staggering 150 crores in exchange for streaming rights of the film’s South versions. The deal is expected to consist of OTT rights for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

For the uninitiated, Netflix acquired Salaar’s streaming rights for a whopping 160 crores, including South languages. Disney+ Hotstar acquired the Hindi version. So, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Hindi version of #PrabhasHanu garners.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen next in Maruthi’s The RajaSaab. Recently, on the actor’s birthday, a motion poster featuring his new look was unveiled. As officially announced, the film releases on April 10, 2025. It is expected to compete with Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

