Jr NTR led Devara continues to add footfalls, although on the lower end. The action drama co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor suffered due to its high budget. The box office collections have been decent so far. Scroll below for the latest update on day 29.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the action drama was released in theatres worldwide on September 27, 2024. Jr NTR returned to the big screens after his Oscar-award-winning film, RRR, and the hype was humungous. The advance booking also achieved some milestones, but the negative word-of-mouth spoiled the party.

Box Office Collection Day 29

In 29 days, Devara has earned a net box office collection of 289.25 crores in all languages in India. Despite negative word of mouth, the Jr NTR starrer has managed to pull cine-goers to the theatres. The film is still witnessing decent occupancy, especially in the leading markets in the South.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

The action drama was made on a budget of 300 crores, which means it has recovered almost 96% of its estimated cost. However, it needs about 10.75 crores more to enter the safe zone. Unfortunately, that will not happen as Devara is close to the end of its theatrical run.

Mints over 3X than Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

In 2018, Jr NTR starrer in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which was his last solo release. It earned 92.29 crores at the Indian box office (in all languages). When compared, Devara has made almost 213% higher collections, which is humungous!

More about Devara

The additional cast includes Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma.

It is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

