Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date’s Dharmaveer 2 has ended its journey at the Indian box office. Released amid a huge buzz, the film did well during its theatrical run, but the actual outcome is much less than what one expected. Surprisingly, it even failed to match the performance of its predecessor and secure a hit verdict with its domestic earnings. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Loses the battle of perception?

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the biographical political drama was released in theatres on September 27. It had all the buzz due to the massive success of the first installment. However, unlike the unanimously positive reception of part one, the sequel received mixed reviews. Even among the audience, reactions stated that the film was being used as a propaganda tool ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. As a result, it failed to create an overall positive perception for itself.

Closing collection of Dharmaveer 2

Dharmaveer 2 started off really well and posted a solid total during the opening week. However, right after the opening week, the film slowed down and eventually ended its theatrical run at 15.47 crores net at the Indian box office. Before the release, the film was expected to cross the 20 crore mark comfortably, but that didn’t happen.

Budget and returns

For those who aren’t aware, Dharmaveer (2022) did a business of 25 crores and was a blockbuster at the Indian box office. Here, Dharmaveer 2 fell short of 9.53 crores to match the performance of its predecessor.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it raked in an ROI (return on investment) of 7.47 crores. Calculated further, this equals 93.37% returns, thus missing the hit verdict by inches. For the unversed, it needed a total of 16 crores to be a hit and earn 100% returns, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Prabhas VS Kamal Haasan At The Box Office: 200 Crores Locked & Loaded For April 10 Despite A Clash Of Titans?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News