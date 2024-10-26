Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has failed to make any mark with its Hindi-dubbed version. Shockingly, the numbers are even lower than Jailer, which didn’t feature a popular face like Amitabh Bachchan. The reunion of Thalaiva and Big B was expected to attract footfalls in the Hindi circuit, but the sad reality is that the biggie might end its run below the 5 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Rajinikanth is a universally popular face, and it was disheartening to see that his latest Kollywood biggie wasn’t showcased in national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis) in north India. The situation was similar to Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, as due to the four-week OTT window, national cinema chains didn’t allow its screening.

In the absence of national cinema chains, Vettaiyan (Hindi) opened to dismal numbers and earned just 0.70 crore on day 1. Even though word-of-mouth was favorable, the film failed to show any turnaround, and within a week, its fate was sealed as a flop. In the 8-day extended opening week, it earned just 3.20 crores, and now, as per the latest report, it has earned just 4.35 crores* net at the Indian box office in 16 days.

Vettaiyan (Hindi) has emerged as a big flop at the Indian box office, earning much lower than Rajinikanth’s last release, Jailer (7.30 crores*). The GOAT, which was released in September, managed to become a successful affair with its Hindi-dubbed version despite zero promotion. It earned 18.37 crores. In comparison to this, the Rajinikanth starrer has earned a 76.32% lower collection.

Meanwhile, the film is slowly heading toward the 150-crore mark at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). Still, it’s a big flop considering the reported budget of 300 crores.

