Remakes are highly criticized nowadays as they have become mere tools for minting money. However, back in the day, well-made remakes were in full form and loved universally for their entertainment quotient. One such classic film is Singham, which gave us the iconic character of Bajirao Singham, nailed by Ajay Devgn. Even at the box office, it was a huge success, racing ahead of the original film starring Suriya. Keep reading for a detailed throwback to their theatrical run!

First, coming to the OG, Singam featured Suriya as the lead. Released on May 28, 2010, the Tamil action entertainer opened to mixed reviews from critics upon its release. However, that didn’t affect its theatrical run as the film enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth and went on to become a huge success at ticket windows, backed by strong support from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

At the Indian box office, Singam made above 40 crores net, and inclusive of taxes, it raked in a gross domestic collection of around 82 crores. It was a big success as the film was made at a budget of just 20 crores+. Due to its profitable run, it was declared a super-hit at the Indian box office.

Rohit Shetty decided to remake Hari’s Singam in Hindi, and it was released on July 22, 2011, under the title Singham. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics, but just like the Suriya starrer, it stayed unaffected by critics’ reactions. Among the masses, it enjoyed highly positive word-of-mouth, resulting in a long theatrical run.

Made on a budget of 40 crores, Singham amassed 100 crores net at the Indian box office, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 60 crores or 150% returns. Including taxes, it earned a gross domestic collection of 137 crores and was declared a super-hit at the Indian box office. It was backed by a strong run in mass centers, and all across the nation, it registered around 1.60 crore footfalls.

Meanwhile, the third installment of Ajay Devgn’s Singham franchise, Singham Again, is releasing this Diwali. It will hit theatres on November 1, alongside Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Let’s see if it recreates the magic on the big screen.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

