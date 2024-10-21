After the grand success of RRR, Jr NTR returned to the big screen with Devara. His absence for two and a half years raised the excitement level among fans, and as a result, the magnum opus clocked a monstrous start. Speaking about the Hindi-dubbed version, it has turned out to be a successful affair at the Indian box office, and surprisingly, it fared much better than other Bollywood releases that were released during the same period. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Koratala Siva, the Tollywood action thriller was in the making for a long time. Finally, when it arrived in theatres, fans of NTR welcomed it with open arms. In the absence of any bigger brand like SS Rajamouli, NTR flexed his pure stardom and fetched big numbers. Even in the Hindi market, he has managed to put forth himself as a crowd-puller among the masses.

Jr NTR has always been a popular face in the Hindi mass centers due to his old dubbed films. With Devara, he successfully brought that mass audience to theatres. As a result, the Hindi-dubbed version has earned over 65 crores net at the Indian box office and has already secured a plus verdict. It clearly dominated over the other Bollywood releases.

Devara was released on September 27. Its Hindi-dubbed version opened at 7.95 crores and earned 29.52 crores during the opening weekend. In the first week, it amassed a healthy sum of 48.27 crores at the Indian box office. On the other hand, two Bollywood releases, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, stayed lower than the Jr NTR starrer after releasing on October 11.

Jigra opened at 4.55 crores and wrapped up its opening weekend at 16.64 crores. In the first week, it earned 22.26 crores, and so far, it has earned an estimated collection of 25.46 crores in India. Speaking about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the film opened at 5.71 crores. During the opening weekend, it earned 19.17 crores and wrapped up its first week at 27.29 crores. By now, it has earned an estimated collection of 30.94 crores.

So, we can clearly see that Devara (Hindi) has fared better than two major Bollywood releases at the beginning of 2024’s last quarter.

Bollywood will receive a major relief in November when two mighty threequels, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, arrive to set the Indian box office on fire. But again, in December, South will dominate with the most-awaited Pushpa 2 storming the big screen. Yes, there are Chhava and Baby John, but neither of these films matches the level of Pushpa 2’s madness.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Finally, Knocks Down Barbie On Day 87!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News