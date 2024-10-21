After a debacle of The Marvels, Marvel made a smashing comeback with Deadpool & Wolverine. With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman coming together, expectations were sky-high from the film, and it did justify all the hype around itself. While it has already emerged as a blockbuster, the biggie unleashed an exciting feat at the North American box office on its 87th day. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Helmed by Shawn Levy, the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was a success on its arrival. Backed by favorable reviews and word-of-mouth, the magnum opus enjoyed a long theatrical run across the globe. In a short time, it managed to go past the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, and as of now, it’s the 20th highest-grossing film of all time.

Coming to the latest update, Deadpool & Wolverine saw a major boost on Friday as 535 additional theatres were given to the film in North America. This resulted in a good chunk of money coming in over the weekend, and it was yesterday that the film managed to surpass the domestic lifetime collection of Barbie. Yes, it took 87 days for the duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to achieve the feat.

For the uninitiated, Margot Robbie’s Barbie earned $636.23 million at the North American box office. Deadpool & Wolverine earned $204K on 13th Sunday, taking the domestic tally to $636.29 million. With this, it has now become the 12th highest-grossing film in North America.

Apart from $636.29 million in North America, Deadpool & Wolverine amassed $699.37 million from overseas. Combining both, the biggie stands at a whopping $1.335 billion at the worldwide box office. It’s a big success for Marvel as the film’s reported budget was $200 million. Let’s see how far it goes!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: RRR Worldwide Box Office Updated Collection: Crosses 1275 Crores, All Thanks To Historic Run In Japan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News