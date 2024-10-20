Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan has ended its second weekend on a decent note. Considering the scale of the film, the performance hasn’t been up to the mark, but it was clear that it won’t make it that big going by the trend during weekdays. The good thing is that the biggie will soon hit the 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. So, let’s find out how it performed on day 11!

In the 8-day extended opening week, the Kollywood action drama raked in 123.68 crores net in India. In isolation, the number looks good, but when we consider the rumored budget of 300 crores in the picture, the collection was clearly not up to the mark. The numbers were indicative enough that the film won’t get that successful tag, which is a big blow to Rajinikanth, especially after a blockbuster success like Jailer.

As expected, Vettaiyan saw a rise during the second weekend, but it wasn’t miraculous. On the second Friday, 2.70 crores came in. On the second Saturday, the film witnessed a growth of 66.66% and earned 4.50 crores. Again, today, a slight jump was seen, and according to early trends, 5.05-5.15 crores will come in on day 11.

So, we can see that Vettaiyan brought 12.25-12.35 crores during the second weekend, taking the tally to 135.93-136.03 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office after 11 days. From here, the film will comfortably go past the 150 crore mark, and after that, the performance of the third weekend will make it clear whether the 175 crore mark is getting crossed or not. Entering the 200 crore is now an impossible task.

Vettaiyan’s Indian collection breakdown:

Opening week (8 days)- 123.68 crores

Second weekend- 12.25-12.35 crores

Indian box office total- 135.93-136.03 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Denzel Washington’s Last 5 Films At The Worldwide Box Office: The Equalizer Movies Stand Out With Their $190M+ Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News