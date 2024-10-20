It’s been a long time since Rajinikanth hasn’t tasted a successful film in the Hindi market. No doubt, the superstar enjoys massive popularity among the Hindi audience, but when it comes to the theatrical run of his biggies, he has seen a complete rejection. Now, even his latest release, Vettaiyan (Hindi), has turned out to be a complete washout at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a 9-day collection report!

It’s true that after 2.0, Rajini was out of form due to back-to-back underperformers, but last year, with Jailer, he made a smashing comeback. Due to positive word-of-mouth, it pulled off a massive total in the long run, but unfortunately, it failed to make a mark with its Hindi dubbed version. The Hindi-dubbed version was a failure, with just 7.30 crores* coming in at the Indian box office in the lifetime run.

As Vettaiyan marked the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years, it was expected to perform well in the Hindi market. Also, as both Rajini and Amitabh were returning after delivering big successes, Jailer and Kalki 2898 AD, respectively, the film was expected to enjoy the halo effect. Shockingly, Rajini’s latest release has fared lower than Jailer.

Yes, Vettaiyan (Hindi) suffered due to the lack of showcasing in national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis), and the makers are at fault here. But still, its dismal total isn’t justifiable as the film earned just 3.59 crores* at the Indian box office till yesterday. Yes, you read that right! The Hindi dubbed version hasn’t even touched the 5 crore mark yet, and soon, it’ll be out of theatres.

Vettaiyan (Hindi) will see some boost today, and that’s it! Monday onwards, curtains will be down for the Rajinikanth starrer in the Hindi market.

