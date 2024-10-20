The Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin is turning out to be a grave disappointment at the box office. On its 9th day, the movie struggles to enter the 20 crore milestone with its India net collections. Take a look at its box office performance.

Martin Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Dhruva Sarja starrer’s day-wise collections come to 0.25 crore. The collections have further spiraled down, wherein the movie had earned 0.40 crore on its 8th day. Not only is the movie seeing a pitiable downward graph, but it is also being slammed by the critics and the masses alike. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 19.55 crore. The film is still struggling to achieve the 20 crore milestone.

Day-wise Collection Breakdown Of Martin At The Indian Box Office:

Day 1 – 6.30 crores

Day 2 – 5.40 crores

Day 3 – 3.30 crores

Day 4 – 1.40 crores

Day 5 – 1.05 crores

Day 6 – 0.80 crore

Day 7 – 0.65 crore

Day 8 – 0.40 crore

Day 9 – 0.25 crore

Total – 19.55 crore

The Dhruva Sarja starrer is mounted at a budget of almost 100 crore if rumors are to be believed. It is also being touted as one of the most expensive Kannada movies. If this is true, then with its current 19.55 crore, the film will suffer a deficit of almost 80%.

About The Movie

Apart from Dhruva Sarja, Martin also stars Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nikitin Dheer, Achyuth Kumar, and Sukrutha Wagle in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by AP Arjun. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma and Ravi Basrur.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

