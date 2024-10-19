It’s been a tough week for Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth led Vettaiyan. There’s been a drastic reduction in footfalls, and the action drama is close to crashing at the Indian box office. Saturday has come with some cheer as there’s been a slight improvement in box office collection. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 10.

Vettaiyan was released a day ahead of Dussehra on October 10, 2024. It made an impressive opening at the Indian box office, followed by a good 4-day extended weekend of 106 crores in all languages. Unfortunately, the downfall began on the first Monday as collections fell by over 70%. The graph continues to witness a negative trend since.

Box Office Collection Day 10

As per the early trends flowing in, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has made earnings in the range of 4.20-4.40 crores on the second Saturday in all languages. It has witnessed a growth of 61-69% compared to 2.60 crores earned on day 9. The overall collection in the domestic market comes to around 130.50-130.70 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Vettaiyan below:

Day 1 – 32 crores

Day 2 – 24 crores

Day 3 – 27 crores

Day 4 – 23 crores

Day 5 – 5.35 crores

Day 6: 4.41 crores

Day 7: 4.17 crores

Day 8: 3.10 crores

Day 9: 2.60 crores

Day 10: 4.20-4.40 crores (estimates)

Will fail to recover its budget

Despite the initial plan of a 200 crore budget, the costs reportedly shot up with the inclusion of Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil. Vettaiyan makers spent a whopping 300 crore to make the action drama. The film is far from recovering its basic cost, which means Lyca Productions will face major losses.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

