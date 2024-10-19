Kartik Aaryan is returning to the big screens with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and the anticipation is sky-high. He took over the franchise in 2022 and delivered a blockbuster sequel. All eyes are now on the third installment, which marks the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika. Will the Diwali release manage to score the third-highest Hindi opening of 2024? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

It will be a dhamakedaar Diwali as BB3 is clashing with Singham Again at the Indian box office. Despite a lengthy conversation, the makers could not avert the clash. The footfalls will now get divided, and only time will tell which movie ultimately takes the lead in advance booking and steals the maximum number of screens.

Will debut among Top 10 Hindi openers of 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is sure to make it to the top 5 Hindi openers of 2024. It is predicted to earn at least 20 crores+ on the opening day. This means Kartik Aaryan starrer will surely leave behind biggies like Devara (Hindi), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Shaitaan in the race.

Take a look at the top 10 opening days in Hindi cinema below:

Stree 2 – 64.80 crores (including paid previews) Fighter – 24.60 crores Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) – 22.50 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores Shaitaan – 15.21 crores Crew – 10.21 crores Bad Newz – 8.62 crores Devara (Hindi) – 7.95 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crores Mr. And Mrs. Mahi – 6.85 crores

Singham Again to steal the #2 spot

Rohit Shetty is arriving with the Avengers of the cop universe, and fans cannot stay calm. Apart from Ajay Devgn’s return as Singham, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will reunite for a cameo. Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor are new additions to the bandwagon. There are also strong rumors that Salman Khan will make a special appearance. Overall, Singham Again will be a commercial entertainer and will likely compete with Stree 2 to steal the top spot.

Will Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 rank among top 3?

Anees Bazmee’s directorial will compete against Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. It will need to earn more than 24.60 crores to score third place in the list. The pre-release buzz is highly favorable, but only time will tell if the content clicks with the audience.

