Devara is only three days away from theatrical release and the buzz is sky high. Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer is roaring loud in pre-sales. But will the advance booking be strong enough to beat the top 5 contenders of 2024? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

The action drama is slated to release in theatres worldwide on September 27, 2024. Jr NTR is returning to the big screens after two and half years of the RRR storm and fans are super excited because he will be seen in dual roles. Not just in India, the buzz is massive even in international markets like North America.

Devara Advance Booking Sales

As informed earlier, Devara has earned 9.40 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) so far in advance booking sales. As you read the article, the Jr NTR starrer must have clocked the 10 crore mark in pre-sales. There are three more days to go, so there are high chances that it would end up in the 20 crore+ bracket.

Devara has already surpassed the advance booking sales of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, which minted 8.60 crores in closing collections ahead of the big release.

Take a look at the highest pre-sales of Indian films in 2024 below:

Kalki 2898 AD – 55.30 cr gross

The GOAT – 28.90 cr gross

Guntur Kaaram – 24.90 cr gross

Stree 2 – 23.36 cr gross

Indian 2 – 11.20 cr gross

Fighter – 8.60 cr gross

Will Devara enter the top 3 highest pre-sales of 2024?

Considering the current trend, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s action drama has high possibilities of surpassing Stree 2 and stealing fourth spot. It will need 25 crores+ to officially enter the Top 3 by beating Guntur Kaaram.

Predictions suggest a sure-shot entry into the Top 3 but only time will tell where Devara will eventually land in the final advance booking collection for day 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

