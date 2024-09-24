Jr NTR is returning to the big screens after the super successful RRR (2022), and fans cannot keep calm! Advance booking sales are on fire nationwide, and the massive demand in Southern regions has forced the government to introduce new shows, resulting in an impressive ticket price hike. Scroll below for the latest details!

Devara is an action drama directed by Koratala Siva. It features Jr NTR in dual roles alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The pre-release hype is massive, and it is all set to cross the 10 crore mark in advance booking within the next few hours. There are three more days until release, so one can only imagine the thunderstorm incoming at the box office.

Devara ticket prices hiked in Telangana

Telangana government has approved the hike in ticket prices for the first two days amid the massive demand for the Jr NTR starrer. Devara has also been granted permission for extra shows. The makers have now planned 1 AM screenings on the opening day in as many as 29 theatres, with ticket prices hiking by Rs 100. Along with that, six shows have been added starting at 4 AM on the opening day, and those will also be available at an increased cost of Rs 100.

In addition, between the period of September 28 and October 6, Devara will feature 5 daily shows with a price hike of Rs 50 in multiplexes and Rs 25 in single-screen theatres.

Price hike in Andhra Pradesh

On the other hand, ticket prices have been hiked by Rs 110 for upper-class tickets and Rs 60 for lower-class tickets. Multiplexes also cost Rs 135 more. Six extra shows have been planned for the opening day, along with 5 additional shows from the second day.

Jr NTR set to unleash madness!

The hype is unprecedented, and Devara seems to be the next Indian film to achieve milestones in its box office run. It will also push Stree 2 out of the theatres, which is so far the most profitable film of 2024.

Devara is slated to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma feature in supporting roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Magnum Opus Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets A New Release Date, Shooting Resumed From Today; Everything You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News