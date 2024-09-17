Late actress Sridevi, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, had distinct plans for her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. While both daughters eventually stepped into Bollywood, Sridevi always envisioned Khushi as the one to pursue an acting career rather than Janhvi. Yes, you heard that right.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, which received a positive response. Since then, she has appeared in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Mili and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Despite facing challenges, including physical injuries during the filming of Gunjan Saxena and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi’s commitment to her work has been praised. She has now expanded her career to Tollywood and will star alongside Jr. NTR in an upcoming film, adding to her growing list of projects.

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, began her Bollywood journey with The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Although the film faced mixed reactions Khushi’s performance gained her more acting opportunities hinting at a promising start to her career. In interviews, Janhvi has shared how her mother, Sridevi, was initially hesitant about her becoming an actress. Sridevi was aware of the industry’s difficulties and preferred Janhvi to pursue a more stable career, such as in medicine. Despite Sridevi’s concerns, Janhvi followed her passion and entered the film industry.

Interestingly, Sridevi always believed that Khushi was better suited for an acting career. She saw Khushi as being more independent and strong enough to handle the challenges of the film industry, but she felt Janhvi was too innocent for the tough world of acting. As for Janhvi’s recent work, she was last seen in films like Ulajh and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She is currently promoting her highly anticipated pan-India film Devara, co-starring Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan, which is set for release on September 27. She also has exciting projects lined up, including Varun Dhawan’s Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Ram Charan’s next film, RC16, after Game Changer.

