Sridevi was often considered one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Indian cinema. She was iconic and had made a strong mark in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She worked with almost all the major stars like NTR, ANR, Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh. Yet, surprisingly, she never made any films with the Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, son of the legendary NTR.

This absence puzzled fans who longed to see Sridevi and Balakrishna together on screen. Recently, as Balakrishna celebrated 50 years in the film industry, the actor addressed this topic in a YouTube interview, offering clarity.

Balakrishna explained that their never working together was purely coincidental. He stated that casting in films is crucial, and he believed that Sridevi deserved roles that matched her immense talent and stature. Balakrishna didn’t want to cast her in a role that wouldn’t allow her to showcase her best side.

He praised her performance in Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, where she starred alongside Chiranjeevi. Balakrishna said that her role in the film was worthy of her legendary status. He felt that if she had been cast in a film with him where the story wasn’t as compelling, it would have disrespected her talent.

He said, “The reason Sridevi and I never worked together was just a matter of chance. Casting is a critical decision. Sridevi was an exceptional talent, and I always felt she deserved roles that needed her best. I didn’t want to see her in a role that wouldn’t do justice to her skills. I remember her in Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, where she starred with Chiranjeevi. That role was perfect for her, and she did complete justice to it. If we had worked together on a film where the story wasn’t strong enough, it would have been a disservice to her talent.”

Currently, Balakrishna is busy working on his 109th film, directed by Bobby, which will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

